MOSCOW — Eight-man football games are well-known for high scoring, but a 6-6 first quarter score early in the Clearwater Valley-Logos showdown on Sept. 25 hardly heralded what was to come. In the end, CV prevailed 82-44, with the Rams running off 38 in the fourth quarter to protect what they built from a 28-24 halftime lead.
Bass Myers put in the game’s first touchdown, which Logos answered, and CV struck three times during the second quarter. Anthony Fabbi had a hand in each of those scores, throwing to Ridge Shown for one and to Tiago Pickering for another, then running in the third on a 20-yard gallop with 19 seconds left in the first half, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Logos answered each of CV’s scores, and led 24-20 after a 74-yard touchdown pass with 1:32 to go before intermission. Fabbi’s run put CV back in the lead, thanks to conversion runs he and Dylan Pickering punched in after two of CV’s touchdowns.
Shown scored again off a pass from Fabbi during the third, and Pickering put in a touchdown run. Logos answered one of those scores late in the third, but the Rams blew it open during the fourth.
Pickering added three rushing touchdowns and Myers hauled in a 66-yard pass play from Fabbi, then Keegan Robeson capped it off with a 55-yard touchdown run.
This week, Clearwater Valley (1-3, 1-2 WPL) visits Lapwai (3-1, 3-0 WPL) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.