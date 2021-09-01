MIDDLETON — Clearwater Valley’s Dylan Pickering led the Rams’ offense into the teeth of Raft River’s stout defense, carrying the ball again and again as the Rams looked for a way forward at the annual eight-man showcase held last Saturday, Aug. 28, at Middleton High School.
But Raft River was unyielding, and prevailed 48-0.
Pickering’s younger brother, Tiago, made the Rams’ most explosive plays on special teams, as well as an interception early in the third quarter which, in another world, might have led to points for CV. But the Rams followed up with a turnover of their own, and Raft River returned the fumble for a touchdown.
“Raft River is senior-loaded,” CV coach Allen Hutchens said. “We didn’t tackle well or block well, and we’ll clean that up. We had too many penalties as well. Raft River executed, and they didn’t hurt themselves. Whenever you lose, you want to get right back at it, and play.”
Next, Clearwater Valley had originally scheduled to play at Prairie Sept. 10, with this week as a bye week. However, with the cancellation of Kamiah’s Sept. 3 game against Timberline, Hutchens on Monday evening announced the Rams would play the varsity rivalry game at Kamiah at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Later that evening, Hutchens announced the Rams would instead adhere to their original schedule, keeping the bye week and playing at Kamiah Oct. 22.
On Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, Kubs assistant coach Pat Eades told the Free Press the schedule change did not pass muster with the state due to a new rule.
“Now we don’t have one at all this week,” he said. “It’s terrible.”
So both the Kubs and the Rams will be idle this week, with Kamiah to play at Logos (in Moscow) Sept. 10 and CV to play at Prairie that night. The teams will keep their original game date Oct. 22 at KHS.
