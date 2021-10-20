TROY — The Clearwater Valley football boys kept up their postseason hopes with a 48-14 win over Troy last Friday night, Oct. 15. Dylan Pickering and Bass Myers each booked three offensive touchdowns, according to the Lewiston Tribune, which also noted a big rushing night by Anthony Carter.
Pickering ran for 153 yards and all three of his scores, Myers ran one in from 17 yards out in addition to two touchdown catches, and Carter ran for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Next, Clearwater Valley hosts Kamiah on the last night of the regular season this Friday, Oct. 22, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. With the 1AD1 playoffs involving 12 teams this fall, the Rams were ranked 11th in the classification as of Sunday, Oct. 17, per head coach Allen Hutchens. Including the Rams, five Whitepine League teams were in position to qualify for the 1AD1 state tournament, with Prairie, Lapwai, Genesee and Potlatch all ahead of CV in the MaxPreps rankings.
