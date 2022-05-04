KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley baseball boys crushed Lapwai last Thursday, April 28, scoring 40 runs in two games, winning 24-2 and 16-5. They visited a tougher team the next day at Genesee, where the hosts won both ends of the doubleheader, 6-2 and 3-1.
During the first game against Lapwai, Anthony Fabbi, Ridge Shown, Landon Schlieper, Carson Schilling, Oliver Allen, and Jake Fabbi all scored two runs apiece, while Laton Schlieper scored three times on three hits in three at bats.
Landon Schlieper scored three times during the second game, while both Fabbis, Shown and Tiago Pickering each scored two apiece.
At Genesee, the hosts led 1-0 after the first and 2-1 after the second, as Genesee capitalized on CV’s error to score first. Ridge Shown doubled in the tying run with two outs during the bottom half, but Genesee manufactured a run with a single, a steal, and another single, regaining the lead.
Genesee then secured it with a run in the fourth, another in the fifth, and two more in the sixth. CV countered with a run off two singles and a fielder’s choice grounder, but pitcher Jack Johnson struck out two Rams to strand Shown at third.
The second game tipped toward Genesee even earlier, as the Bulldogs built a 3-0 lead with runs in each of the first three innings. The Rams finally broke through after Anthony Fabbi drew a walk leading off the fourth, advanced to second on Trebor Altman’s grounder, stole third, and scored on an error.
Clearwater Valley was rescheduled due to rain from May 3 in Cottonwood to May 4 at CV, and has games coming up May 5 against Nezperce and May 7 at Troy. Then it’s the district tournament, which is scheduled May 12-13 at Orofino.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.