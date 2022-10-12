POTLATCH — After falling behind early in the contest last Thursday night, Oct. 6, the Clearwater Valley football boys surged ahead: to a 20-6 victory, but first, to an 8-6 lead on the strength of Jake Fabbi’s second straight week with a kickoff return touchdown.
“There wasn’t one key block,” head coach Allen Hutchens said of the kick return score. “He got the ball and Potlatch came to the inside. Jake used his speed and got around to the outside and was gone. Once he hit that corner, he was gone.”
After that, the teams shut each other out for the rest of the first half. During the third quarter, Carson Schilling added a 14-yard touchdown run that widened the lead to 14-6, and Bass Myers added a 36-yard touchdown run that cemented CV’s lead and win and hold on second place in the Whitepine League.
“After that first drive, Potlatch only got, I believe, two first downs the rest of the game,” Hutchens said. “Jake Fabbi had 14 tackles and four sacks. Tiago Pickering had 14 tackles and a sack. AC [Anthony Carter] had twelve tackles and three sacks. Bass had two sacks. Anthony Fabbi, he’s a lockdown corner for us. People just don’t pass the ball on him. He covered one side for us, and Keegan Robeson locked up the other side.”
Schilling’s touchdown run followed after Potlatch fell into a rhythm of pursuing runs up the middle by Myers and Carter. “He faked and went around the corner, planted his foot and kicked it into another gear and made it to the corner pylon in the end zone,” Hutchens said.
Myers’ score followed blocks by pulling guard Isaac Goodwin and the fullback, Carter.
“AC had a good block out in front,” Hutchens said. “Bass cut off that and was off to the races and into the end zone. I mean, it was a sweep we ran to perfection.”
Next, Clearwater Valley (5-2, 4-1 league) hosts Prairie (3-3, 3-2 league) at 7 pm. Friday night, Oct. 14. The Pirates won their first three league games, then fell to Kamiah 52-0 last month and fell to Lapwai 80-12 last week.
