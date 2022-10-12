POTLATCH — After falling behind early in the contest last Thursday night, Oct. 6, the Clearwater Valley football boys surged ahead: to a 20-6 victory, but first, to an 8-6 lead on the strength of Jake Fabbi’s second straight week with a kickoff return touchdown.

“There wasn’t one key block,” head coach Allen Hutchens said of the kick return score. “He got the ball and Potlatch came to the inside. Jake used his speed and got around to the outside and was gone. Once he hit that corner, he was gone.”

