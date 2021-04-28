KOOSKIA — After the Clearwater Valley boys rocked Troy 6-3 in the first game of the set between Whitepine League contenders, Darrick Baier of Troy settled into a strong pitching performance during the second game. limiting the Rams to one run, which came in with Anthony Fabbi diving to the plate after a single by Aiden Martinez. Troy took advantage of sloppy fielding and free bases early in that contest to stake out a 3-0 lead on the way to a 3-1 final.
The first game was a gem of a win for Rams pitcher Conner Jackson.
“I think he only pitched about 90 pitches,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said. “I went out to talk to him when he was right at 85, which is the cutoff for being able to pitch again Monday. He said he wanted to finish it, and I try to listen to these guys. Sometimes that gets me into trouble, but more often than not, that works out.”
The key hit during the first game was a two-run triple by Martinez, as the runs that came in on that one stood as the winners after Jackson hurled the last of the 12 strikeouts he booked during that contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.