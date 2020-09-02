RIGGINS — The Salmon River boys were on the march early in the first quarter last Friday night, Aug. 28, until a center screen that might have gone for a big gainer ended up resulting in a fourth-and-long near midfield. The fourth down play was a pass, which defensive back Connor Jackson picked off and returned 30-plus yards down the home sideline.
The Clearwater Valley boys converted the field position they gained on the early turnover into a touchdown run by Jesse Knox and went on to win their 2020 season opener 60-12.
Trailing 8-0 after the two-point pass from Anthony Fabbi to Jackson, Salmon River answered on the second play of the second quarter, with tailback Justin Whitten outflanking the CV defense on an option run.
CV made quick work of the next drive, with Knox and Fabbi each breaking long runs. A touchdown run by Dylan Pickering and the ensuing conversion made it 16-6.
SRHS scored again, with Whitten catching a pass from Shepherd. CV again stopped the point-after, and soon turned what was a close game into a blowout.
Pickering scored again just before halftime, and CV, rotating fresh players onto the field, rolled off 34 points after halftime.
Jackson housed a pass from Fabbi, then Ridge Shown picked off one of Shepherd’s passes and returned it 45 yards for a score.
Knox broke another long touchdown run late in the third quarter, and Nakiyah Anderson scored a short one midway though the fourth. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Keegan Robeson capped the night — and the first varsity head coaching win of Allen Hutchens’ career — with a 3-yard run.
Up next, Clearwater Valley (1-0) hosts Prairie at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11. Prairie (0-0) will begin its 2020 season at 7 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 4, at Kendrick.
Salmon River (0-1) is scheduled to visit Wilder at 7 p.m. MT this Friday, Sept. 4.
