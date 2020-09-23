COTTONWOOD – The fourth annual Two Bar V Livestock Ranch Rodeo will be held this Saturday, Sept. 26, at Cottonwood, starting at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
The event will feature competitions on branding, sorting, doctoring, trailer loading, and the hide race.
The arena is located at 300 Greencreek Road. For entries and information, contact Renee, 208-507-0136.
