The Grangeville Youth Football League for youth entering grades 3-6 this fall is accepting registrations. Fee is $50, but scholarships are available as organizers want “to make sure all youth who want to play have the opportunity regardless of money.” Forms are available at the GEMS and SPPS schools or at Northwest Insurance, 101 W. Main Street, Grangeville. Contact Todd Marek, 208-983-2100, or Tony Long, 208-507-1563, for details.
