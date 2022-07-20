KAMIAH — The annual Clearwater Valley Roundup Association rodeo was pushed back from Fathers Day weekend but now has a three-day schedule July 22-24, with a night of ranch roping and sorting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. July 22 to be followed by two shows of ranch broncs, bulls, barrels, chute dogging, breakaway roping and team roping at 6 p.m. July 23 and 1 p.m. July 24.

Junior events include barrels and steer riding, and peewee events are mutton busting and barrels. Also on tap is a chicken scramble for small kids in the arena to try and catch five runaway chickens during each of the Saturday and Sunday shows.

