KAMIAH — The annual Clearwater Valley Roundup Association rodeo was pushed back from Fathers Day weekend but now has a three-day schedule July 22-24, with a night of ranch roping and sorting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. July 22 to be followed by two shows of ranch broncs, bulls, barrels, chute dogging, breakaway roping and team roping at 6 p.m. July 23 and 1 p.m. July 24.
Junior events include barrels and steer riding, and peewee events are mutton busting and barrels. Also on tap is a chicken scramble for small kids in the arena to try and catch five runaway chickens during each of the Saturday and Sunday shows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.