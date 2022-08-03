American Legion Post 37 is hosting an off-road ride Aug. 13 for anyone with an UTV, ATV, dirt bike or 4-wheel drive vehicle who wants to ride the roads along the ridge between the Salmon and Snake Rivers. The ride is approximately 39 miles and will take about four hours. Lunch will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert to share, if you wish.

Any veteran without an off-road vehicle who would like to ride along can sign up to be paired with a driver with an empty seat. Space is limited. Call Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033 to get on the list.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments