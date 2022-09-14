Prairie High School (PHS) Pirates logo

COTTONWOOD — Prairie High School’s Taylor Riener is doing her senior project as a “Dig for Derma” volleyball game in place of the Think Pink game. Derma is short for scleroderma which is an autoimmune disease that afflicts one of Riener’s cousins. Money raised will be donated to the Scleroderma Foundation in the hope of finding a cure.

The game will be taking place Oct. 4 at Prairie High School against Lapwai. To donate money to place a blue paper volleyball in the gym, or to purchase a T-shirt, contact Riener ASAP at 208-790-8727. All Prairie girls playing volleyball will also be selling paper volleyballs.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments