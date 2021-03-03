When Cole Schlader fouled out, Prairie led Riverstone by a point, 53-52, with a bit less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Pirates' 1AD1 boys basketball quarterfinal at Vallivue High School. He had played much of the first half in foul trouble, and finished with 18 points.
That foul put Riverstone's Charlie DeBoer at the free throw line, and he made them both for a 54-53 lead on the way to a 73-64 Otters win.
Along with Schlader, four Pirates finished with double-digits — Zach Rambo (13), Lane Schumacher (11) and Tyler Wemhoff (10) — and PHS led both early and into the fourth.
Riverstone ran its offense mainly through DeBoer (23 points) and Nick Liebich (31), who put up 44 field goal attempts as the Otters hauled in 24 offensive rebounds and took advantage of 11 Prairie turnovers, per IHSAA tournament stats.
The Pirates had battled their way through a substantial height disadvantage as well as foul trouble throughout the contest, exemplified after Schlader picked up his third foul with about 2:30 left in the second quarter. Down by two after Liebich hit a foul shot, Prairie got a hoop from Rambo off a pass from Schumacher. Later, they led by nine, 49-40, on foul shots by Schumacher, and by eight, 52-44, after Schumacher sank a three-pointer late in the third.
The Pirates weathered Schlader's fourth foul and carried a 52-50 lead into the fourth, but the last points of the third quarter came to Riverstone by way of free throws which also cost Rambo's third personal.
Riverstone advanced to the semifinal against Lakeside, which beat Oakley 51-45 in the tournament opener. Prairie will play Oakley in the consolation semifinal at 12 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 4 at Vallivue High School.
