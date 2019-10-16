Rodeo: Aikens lead all-around following fall rodeos

Dani Aiken and Reed Aiken, both of Grangeville, lead the high school rodeo all-around listing through the fall half of their season, with rodeos in Lewiston last month and in Weiser earlier this month.
Among the district’s high school girls, Dani Aiken holds the top placing among barrel racers. Shada Edwards of Kooskia leads the breakaway list, with Aiken fourth. Emmy Williams of Grangeville leads the goat tying list, with Aiken third and Edwards fourth. Edwards (second), Aiken (fourth) and Colby Canaday (eighth) made the pole bending list.
In team roping, Dani Aiken, Reed Aiken and Molly Johnson of Cottonwood are all in the top three, sequentially.
Among high school boys, Luke Olsen of Clearwater and Reed Aiken sit third and fourth, respectively, in tiedown roping.
The district extends from St. Maries to Caldwell and, including junior high, has 44 competitors, including 15 from Idaho County. The youth rodeo year will resume April 18-19 in Weiser, with rodeos to follow April 25-26 in White Bird and May 8-10 in Lewiston.
