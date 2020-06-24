31st Annual White Bird Rodeo
June 19-20
Bareback: 1, Austin Williams 75; 2, Rylee Heath 72; 3, Austin Williams 71; 4, Tyler Smith 70; 5, Cody Miller 62.
Saddle bronc: 1, Cody Faulkner 77; 2, Jonathon Vilagrana 68.
Bull riding: 1, Greg Shannon 78; 2, Dalton Howard 77; 4t, Mason Cooley 76; 4t, Riley Freeman 76; 5, Austin McFadden 70.
Calf roping: 1, Mitch White 9.8; 2, Dex Maddox 10.6; 4t, Cole Eiguren 10.7; 4t, Matt Nauman 10.7.
Steer wrestling: 1, Brandon Mackenzie 8.7; 3t, Brandon Mackenzie 9.5; 3t, Ringo Robinson 9.5; 4, Mike McGinn 10.3.
Team roping: 1, Jared Thompson / Paul Dunn 6.1; 2, Kelsey Felton / Danny Martin 11.3; 3, Cole Eiguren / Jason Eiguren 11.7; 4, Lexis Andrade / Dillon Bahem 11.8.
Barrel racing: 1, Cambria Estep 16.303; 2, Samantha Logan 16.423; 3, Amanda King 16.487; 4, Allie Brown 16.669; 5, Jordan Minor 16.715; 6, Brenda Dilbeck 16.756.
Breakway roping: 1, Jordan Minor 1.8; 2, Coti Fuller 2.5; 3, Bailey Patterson 2.7; 5t, Julia Reeves 2.9; 5t, Katie Jo McFarlane 2.9; 7t, Katie Thompson 3.0; 7t, Jaccee Curtin 3.0.
Ranch broncs: 1, Fernando Robles 77.
Novice bareback: No qualified rides.
Novice saddle bronc: 1, Marshall Chlebowski 24.
Novice bull riding: 1, Damon Shaw 74; 3t, Colton James 72; 3t, Colton James 72; 4, Michael Babcock 63.
Local results
Peewee barrels: 1, Savanna Greenup 16.672; 2, Hayden Kaschmitter 41.116.
Youth barrels: 1, Dally Bebee 16.824; 2, Morgan Moser 17.301; 3, Andreah Booker 17.484; 4, Tyler Wannick 17.599.
Local team roping: Levi Cereghino / James Boggan.
