Cottonwood Timed Events (Aug. 14)
Steer wrestling: 1, Trevor Maddox; 2, Colin Wolfe.
Tie down roping: 1, Calgary Smith; 2, Traver Johnson.
Breakaway: 1, Amanda Hodges; 2, Bailey Patterson; 3, Julia Reeves.
Team roping: 1, Dillon Holyfield / Calgary Smith; 2, Kelsey Felton / Breck Ward; 3, Dillon Holyfield / Breck Ward.
