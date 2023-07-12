Grangeville Border Days (July 1-3)
Bareback: 1, Hunter Greenup 68.
Bareback: 1, Hunter Greenup 68.
Bareback: 1, Hunter Greenup 68.
Saddle Bronc: 1, Nick Joyce 75; 2t, Caseyn Pearson 72; 2t, Mike Reed 72; 2t, Ryan Verling 72.
Ranch Bronc: 1, Sabien Bohrn 69; 2t, Fernando Robles 68; 2t, Rance Snap 68; 2t, Carson Angell 68; 2t, Colt Martin 68.
Bulls: 1, Kobe Olson 79; 2, Dally Sears 78.
Tie Down: 1, Mitch White 14.5; 2, Austin Ledford 15.3; 3, Cael Stratton 15.8; 4, Matt Nauman 20.1; 5, Tommy Jack Rose 20.2.
Breakaway: 1, Sierra Telford 2.9; 2t, Jayce Blake 3.0; 2t, Kaedence Loomis 3.0; 2t, Cassidy Crockett 3.0; 5t, Shada Edwards 3.1; 5t, Jade Benevides 3.1; 5t, Kayla Tiegs 3.1; 5t, Hannah Moos 3.1.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Sam Kofoed 7.8; 2, Justin Smith 15.0.
Team Roping: 1, Devon McDaniel/Sam Saunders 5.9; 2, Matt Azevedo/Scott McCulloch 6.5; 3, Jared Thompson/Jack Ruby 6.8; 4, Matt Nauman/Paul Dunn 7.1; 5, David Temple/Tio Simmons 7.6; 6, Ryan Verling/Quincy Crum 8.7.
Barrels: 1, Caela Garland 18.039; 2, Kelsey Gulch 18.471; 3t, Andreah Booker 18.527; 3t, Molly Davis 18.527; 5, Rosie Milburn 18.586; 6, Grace King 18.601; 7, Andrea Hallauer 18.602; 8, Rylee Branch 18.622.
Novice Saddle Bronc: 1, Justin England 64.
Novice Bareback: No Results.
Novice Bull Riding: No Results.
