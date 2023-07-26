CVRA (July 21-22)
Ranch Bronc: 1, Dustin Hennigs 81; 2, Dillon Zieske 80; 3, Justin Wassmuth 76; 4t, Quirt Goeckner 73; 4t, Ketcher VanBuren 73.
Bull Riding: No qualified rides.
Steer Riding: 1, Riley Davis 68.
Mutton Busting: 1, Trinton Allen 60; 2, Warren VanLoon 53; 3, Osco Edmonds 50.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Shada Edwards 2.44; 2, Jamie Parvin 3.09; 3, TJ Hammond 4.87; 4, Kayla Hurl 6.38.
Chute Dogging: 1, Guy Smith 2.79; 2, Forrest Grivetti 3.00; 3, Leonard Bjorge 4.91; 4, Owen Spies 5.91.
Team Roping: 1, Meagan Wootton / Tate Witters 8.65; 2, Riley Davis / Nathaniel Davis 9.35; 3, Clint Reeves / Guy Smith 12.28; 4, Tim Fuller / Duane Remacle 14.44; 5, David Erickson / Kenny Smith 15.69.
Barrel Racing: 1, Hanah Greene 17.766; 2, Bailey Langenheder 17.949; 3, Deanna Davis 18.446; 4, Maddie Merriott 18.554.
Junior Barrel Racing: 1, Cressis Holes 18.466; 2, Laramie Richardson 18.506; 3, Abbie Snyder 19.188.
PeeWee Barrel Racing: 1, Lily Forsman 18.937; 2, Callahan Smith 19.596; 3, Rozalyn Forsman 21.127.
