WHITE BIRD – Attendance at the 31st White Bird Rodeo was about the same both days last Friday and Saturday, June 19-20 – and it ended up a record for the weekend, treasurer Toni Baker told the Free Press. That followed a bump in the number of competitors organizers saw on account of this year’s edition doubling as the first rodeo of the season statewide.
The calf scramble looked about the same as ever, with Zack Seno of California, LJ Zubillaga of White Bird, Riley Wilson of Riggins and Haylee Lattimer of Council all winners in the events for ages 3-7 and 8-12.
In lieu of steer riding, older boys competed took on Olson’s Miniature Bulls. Girls competed in the local barrel races, during which young Savanna Greenup – age 9 out of Lexington, Ore. -- delivered one of the true highlights Friday night. She blitzed the course in 16.672 seconds, which was good for about $80 in her group, and which would have won the older youth group and which would have put her fifth among the adults.
Cambria Estep won the women’s barrels with a time of 16.303 for a payout of $454 including 27 entry fees and $300 in added money. By entry count, that was the rodeo’s biggest event. Barrels spilled over into slack time Saturday morning, and saw a narrowly higher count than the 25-entry breakaway roping, which Jordan Minor won in 1.8 seconds. Minor’s payout was $427.
The rodeo’s highest single payout was $1,591 to ranch bronc rider Fernando Robles, who posted a 77 for the only qualified score in that event. He scooped five entry fees and $1,400 added money.
Top team ropers Jared Thompson and Paul Dunn finished their run in 6.1 seconds and won $558 apiece. With two good times in steer wrestling, Brandon Mackenzie won more than $1,000, with an 8.7 in clear first and a 9.5 good enough for a share of second place as well.
Allowing single competitors to enter more than once also kept bareback riders like Austin Williams around for both days; he took first in that event with a 75 on Saturday as well as third with a 71 on Friday night.
Not including the locals or the mini-bulls, the ICA (Idaho Cowboys Association) listed 174 entries in all.
