RIGGINS — Ryan Rogers’ fastest downriver leg during last weekend’s Salmon River Jet Boat Races took just four minutes, 50 seconds. Clocking the eight-mile course at that speed in his No. 285 boat averaged out to faster than 99 miles per hour — slower in the choppier and bendier stretches of the river, but also much faster along the flatter, straighter stretches.
That fast leg was his fifth on Saturday, April 15, and he closed out the race with the fastest overall time of 50:30 — several minutes ahead of the next-fastest among 10 entrants.
