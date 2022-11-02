LEWISTON — With less than a mile left in the race last Saturday, Oct. 29, Grangeville freshman AJ Rose heard his coach call out which runners he’d have to catch to get a 2A boys state cross-country medal, and he chased down and beat out a pair of Soda Springs seniors, finishing a quarter-second ahead of Will Ravenkamp and more than a full second ahead of Gary McEwen.
Rose (20th, 17:16.88) and freshman teammate Simeon Sanchez (17:41.80) set new personal bests, and junior Ryan Detweiler (17:40.81) finished one second off his.
“All three were pretty close together with a half-mile to go,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Jaggi said. “I told the boys the Soda Springs kid was top-20, and AJ went and ran him down to put himself on the podium. Our whole goal this season was to get some girls to state and bring home a medal on the boys side, and we accomplished both. It was a great ending mark and a solid starting point to build on for next year. We’re hoping we will have our own program and this will be the start of something special, especially because of how young our guys are.”
