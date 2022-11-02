Grangeville’s AJ Rose photo

Grangeville’s AJ Rose ran a new personal best and finished the race with a burst that brought him into 20th place - which was good for a 2A boys state cross-country medal.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

LEWISTON — With less than a mile left in the race last Saturday, Oct. 29, Grangeville freshman AJ Rose heard his coach call out which runners he’d have to catch to get a 2A boys state cross-country medal, and he chased down and beat out a pair of Soda Springs seniors, finishing a quarter-second ahead of Will Ravenkamp and more than a full second ahead of Gary McEwen.

Rose (20th, 17:16.88) and freshman teammate Simeon Sanchez (17:41.80) set new personal bests, and junior Ryan Detweiler (17:40.81) finished one second off his.

