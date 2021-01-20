RIGGINS — Sofie Branstetter (13 points) and Jordyn Pottenger (10) keyed Salmon River’s 44-24 win over Wilder last Saturday, and those two were also top scorers during their 77-44 win over Horseshoe Bend the night before. Five Savages scored double-digits on Friday night, Jan. 15, with Branstetter (26) and Pottenger (16) pacing Raney Walters (13), Alethea Chapman (12) and Charlee Hollon (10).
Next, Salmon River hosts Cascade Thursday night and visits Cascade on Friday night. SRHS visits Highland at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and hosts Garden Valley at 6 p.m. MT Tuesday, Jan. 26.
