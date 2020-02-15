GRANGEVILLE - The Salmon River girls may have been flummoxed by the first defense Nezperce deployed during the 1AD2 state tournament play-in Saturday, Feb. 15, but midway through the first quarter senior Emily Diaz found a way through it.
Salmon River snapped off a 10-0 run that ended up defining the course of the rest of the contest, and prevailed 49-37.
The SRHS girls kept Nezperce mostly in check during the tentative early going, before Diaz scored nine straight points. Her baskets came mostly off of turnovers during the middle minutes of the opening period, and she finished with a game-high 24. Jordyn Pottenger (12) and Lotus Harper (10) provided double-digit scoring support, but even most of Diaz's points flowed from Salmon River's transition offense.
After tying it at 2-2, Diaz scored a jumper off an offensive rebound, drewing a foul from Nezperce sophomore Jillian Lux in the process. The "and-one" free throw set off a sequence of quick baskets, with Diaz adding in two more layups during a 36-second span, prompting a Nezperce timeout with 2:50 left in the first quarter.
Nezperce drew within seven before the first buzzer, and clung within 11 during a tough sequence from junior Hannah Duuck, who took a defensive rebound coast-to-coast for two and followed up by turning an offensive rebound into two more. Duuck finished with 10 and Nezperce's top scorer, Caitlyn Cronce, scored 17.
But Salmon River's early lead doomed the defensive plan that appeared so effective early on. Before the score grew one-sided, Nezperce played off of several Savages and stuck tightly to Harper and Diaz; but once SRHS was ahead by double-digits, Salmon River showed willingness to wait out the clock with a weave.
Nezperce scored in spurts and lingered within eight points at the end of the third quarter. Nezperce drew within five with about five minutes left in the contest, but the SRHS girls made enough of their free throws to extend it back out to 10 with about four minutes remaining.
Nezperce again pushed within seven, 43-34, with less than two minutes to go, and to within eight, 45-37, on a three-pointer by Grace Tiegs.
Salmon River's state tournament will begin at 1:15 p.m. MT against Lighthouse Christian at Columbia High School next Thursday, Feb. 20, in Nampa.
