RIGGINS — The Salmon River boys had been without star quarterback Jimmy Tucker, and in his return last Saturday night, Sept. 19, the Savages offense ran wild on the way to a 54-8 win over Lewis County. Tucker threw 29 yards to Garret Shepherd for the opening touchdown, Justin Whitten ran in the two-point conversion, and SRHS led 8-0 after the third play from scrimmage. After a big kick return by Wyatt Webb, Lewis County leveled the score, 8-8, with a two-yard touchdown run by Dalton Davis, which Davis followed up with a two-point catch.
The rest of the scoring was on Salmon River’s side.
A 17-yard pass from Tucker to Whitten plus a conversion made it 16-8. Tucker turned a broken play into a touchdown run for 24-8, then threw a 35-yarder to Shepherd for 32-8. After halftime Shepherd scored on a 25-yard run, Whitten scored on a 45-yard run, and Tucker threw to Shepherd for a 22-yard touchdown, which wound up being the final score.
“Seeing the cohesion our offense has with our quarterback back was great,” Salmon River coach Ty Medley told the Free Press. “His timing was on, and our timing was on. We’ve been chasing that all season, and our offense pivots off that quarterback position.”
Next, Salmon River (1-3) is set to visit Garden Valley at 4 p.m. MT Sept. 25.
Clearwater Valley-Genesee bumped due to smoke, covid
GENESEE — Clearwater Valley’s Sept. 18 visit to Genesee was pushed back a day due to poor air quality, as were many other games in North Central Idaho. This was canceled on Saturday, according to the Lewiston Tribune, due to a positive coronavirus test at Genesee High School. Rams head coach and activities director Allen Hutchens told the Free Press the football game will be rescheduled, but that the date had not yet been secured as of Monday morning, Sept. 21. Next, CV (1-1) is set to visit Kendrick at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
Prairie-Timberline smoked out
Prairie’s late-scheduled Sept. 18 visit to Timberline was called off due to smoke. Next, Prairie (2-0) is to visit Potlatch this Friday night, Sept. 25.
McCall shuts out Grangeville
MCCALL — Grangeville made a litany of little errors which together allowed McCall’s offense to wear down the Bulldog defense last Friday night, Sept. 18. The result was a 30-0 loss — but, in coach Jeff Adams’ estimation, a closer contest than the final score would suggest.
“We learned that my boys are extremely tough and that they won’t give up,” he told the Free Press. “They fought their butts off, but a lot of small mistakes that made almost every play not go our way. I was proud of how hard they played, but anyone could tell we hadn’t played a game in a while. Physically I thought we matched them very well, and we have a good football team, but we made a lot of mistakes that normally we don’t make.”
Next, Grangeville (1-1) has a visit to Kellogg coming up Friday, Sept. 25. Kellogg (1-1) was last in action Sept. 11, in a 14-13 loss to Bonners Ferry. Earlier in the season, Kellogg beat Priest River 44-0. Orofino was scheduled to host Kellogg last week, but that was called off due to the same poor air quality that shuffled and shut down many other games across the region.
