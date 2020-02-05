RIGGINS — Having locked up the No. 2 seed for their District III tournament earlier last week, the SRHS girls beat two District II teams last weekend — all without a full roster. Having beaten Cascade 54-23 without standout Emily Diaz, SRHS beat Highland and Nezperce last Friday and Saturday without standout Lotus Harper.
Against Highland, Salmon River pulled away to a 52-30 win with points off turnovers.
“The defense was good without fouling, for the most part, even with pressing pretty much the whole time,” girls coach Paula Tucker told the Free Press. “That was a great effort, especially at the point guard, because nobody else has had much experience at that position.”
In Harper’s absence, Alethea Chapman played tough defense and three others scored double-digits: Sofie Branstetter (20 points), Emily Diaz (16) and Jordyn Pottenger (12). Branstetter canned two three-pointers during the first quarter and Highland faded during the second quarter. A hoop by Diaz with about a minute remaining in the second quarter made it a 20-point game.
“Sofie’s starting to step out with a little more confidence,” Tucker said. “When she’s hitting, or when anybody is, it makes everyone else tougher to guard.”
The SRHS girls beat Nezperce 47-30 Feb. 1, in a potential playoff preview. If both place second in their respective district tournaments, the teams would meet again for a Feb. 15 play-in at GHS.
Coming — Salmon River (13-3) played its district tournament opener against Garden Valley Feb. 4 at Meadows Valley High School, too late for this week’s print edition. With a win, Salmon River would advance to the district title game to be played at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at MVHS.
Consolation play is set for three nights: Feb. 6, Feb. 8 and Feb. 11, with the district champion on to state and the runner-up on to the Feb. 15 play-in in Grangeville.
