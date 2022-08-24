RIGGINS — The Salmon River football boys are set to host Lewis County at 7 p.m. MT this Friday night, Aug. 26 — a season opener that pits a team trying to climb the standings in the District III Long Pin Conference against one vying for the top of the District II Whitepine League. When last they met, Lewis County won 66-0 in September 2021.

