RIGGINS — The Salmon River football boys are set to host Lewis County at 7 p.m. MT this Friday night, Aug. 26 — a season opener that pits a team trying to climb the standings in the District III Long Pin Conference against one vying for the top of the District II Whitepine League. When last they met, Lewis County won 66-0 in September 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.