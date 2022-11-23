RIGGINS — The Salmon River basketball girls will pick up Dec. 1 at Nezperce, then host their first home game of the season Dec. 3 against Highland. Their home games will be played at New Meadows this season, as the SRHS gym floor was water-damaged this fall and is being replaced. The SRHS boys are scheduled to play most of the same nights as the girls; the Dec. 6 visit to Clearwater Valley will be boys-only.

