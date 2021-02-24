NEW MEADOWS — Cascade pulled off a 67-56 win over Salmon River on the second night of the Long Pin Conference’s district tournament Feb. 17, and that sent the SRHS boys to the loser-out side of the bracket. There they met and beat Horseshoe Bend Monday night, Feb. 22, by a score 57-44.
Jimmy Tucker (19 points) and Isaac Hofflander (18) both erupted during the fourth quarter as SRHS used a 25-9 surge to overcome the 35-32 deficit they accumulated during the third quarter. That puts Salmon River against Council in the consolation semifinal Feb. 24; with a win that night plus a win Feb. 25 over either Garden Valley or Cascade, SRHS would move on to a state play-in at 3 p.m. MT Feb. 27 at Twin Falls. Garden Valley and Cascade will play for the district title Feb. 24 with the Long Pin’s only automatic 1AD2 boys state basketball tournament berth at stake.
