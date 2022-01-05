RIGGINS — The Salmon River boys get into 2022 with a Friday night matchup at Nezperce. On Saturday, SRHS hosts Horseshoe Bend at 6 p.m. MT, followed by home games Jan. 10 against Cascade and Jan. 11 against Council.

