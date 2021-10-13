RIGGINS — The Salmon River football boys had no trouble with Meadows for homecoming last Friday night, Oct. 8, as quarterback Gabe Zavala threw three touchdowns and ran for two more. SRHS led 52-0 after one quarter.

Next, Salmon River visits Council for a 7 p.m. MT kickoff this Friday night, Oct. 15.

