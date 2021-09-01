WILDER — Salmon River’s football season opener saw Garett Shepherd run for 91 yards and catch five passes for 34 more, but also saw Wilder open up with a 52-0 win.

Next, Salmon River plays at New Meadows Sept. 3, with kickoff at 3 p.m. MT.

