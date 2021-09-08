NEW MEADOWS — Gabe Zavala ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth as the Salmon River football boys tagged Meadows Valley 60-0 last Friday night, Sept. 3. Standing 1-1 after two games, SRHS was scheduled to host Timberline this week, but that game was called off Tuesday, Sept. 7, due to covid at Timberline.
Zavala also scored a defensive touchdown by way of an interception return during the second quarter.
Garret Shepherd and Tyrus Swift each scored two touchdowns, with Shepherd leading the team in rushing with 160 yards on 12 carries while Swift paced the passing game with one touchdown catch for 68 yards. Defensively, Swift booked an interception and a fumble.
