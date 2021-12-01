The Salmon River boys hosted Nezperce after the print deadline Nov. 30 and are scheduled to play at New Meadows Dec. 9. St. John Bosco has a double-header at Clearwater Valley Dec. 2, with the girls at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow. St. John Bosco also has home games Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 against Nezperce and Kendrick, according to idahosports.com.
