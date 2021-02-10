NEW MEADOWS — A 46-28 win over Cascade last week got the Salmon River basketball girls into double-elimination play at the Long Pin Conference’s District III tournament, so the Savages’ postseason continues this week. SRHS faced the tournament’s No. 1 seed on Monday night, and Tri-Valley prevailed 51-39 in that matchup. Sofie Branstetter scored a team-high 15 points for SRHS. Tri-Valley’s win set up a Salmon River-Council contest Feb. 10, which doubles as a rematch of the game SRHS won 49-47 against Council late last month.
With a win Wednesday night, SRHS would stay in contention to qualify for state, and that road would require a win Thursday night over either Tri-Valley or Garden Valley plus a play-in win over a District IV team Saturday afternoon at Twin Falls.
