RIGGINS — Both ends of the home-and-home Salmon River played with Cascade last Thursday and Friday nights went the Savages’ way, as SRHS prevailed 56-45 on Jan. 21, then won 60-57 on the road Jan. 22. Jimmy Tucker scored 26 including five in overtime during the road win. Justin Whitten scored 11 that night. At home, SRHS got 27 from Isaac Hofflander, who was the go-to guy on a 13-for-25 shooting night after Cascade jumped out to a 13-5 first quarter lead.
Earlier in the week, Salmon River beat Tri-Valley 46-35 on the strength of 17 points from Tucker and 14 from Hofflander.
Salmon River hosted Garden Valley after press time on Tuesday, and is set to host Council Jan. 28 and Horseshoe Bend on Saturday, Jan. 30.
