WEIPPE — The Salmon River girls shut out Timberline during the first half and cruised to a 41-12-win last Friday night, Nov. 19. Raney Walter scored a team-high 14 points and all six Savages got on the board. Next up, Salmon River hosts Nezperce on Tuesday night, Nov. 30.

