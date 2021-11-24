WEIPPE — The Salmon River girls shut out Timberline during the first half and cruised to a 41-12-win last Friday night, Nov. 19. Raney Walter scored a team-high 14 points and all six Savages got on the board. Next up, Salmon River hosts Nezperce on Tuesday night, Nov. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.