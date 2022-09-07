RIGGINS — The Salmon River football boys notched a 26-16 win over Cascade last Friday night, Sept. 2, as Tyrus Swift piled up 125 rushing yards as well as the game’s opening touchdown, and as Gabe Zavala added a couple of second quarter touchdown passes for leads of 12-0 and 18-6.
Cascade closed within two, 18-16, late in the fourth quarter, but a touchdown run by Devon Herzig sealed the win for the Savages.
