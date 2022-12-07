NEW MEADOWS — Rylee Walters (26 points) and Raney Walters (17) lifted the Salmon River girls to a 60-20 win over Highland last Saturday, Dec. 3. Tri-Valley beat SRHS 50-47 on Dec. 5. Next, SRHS visits Cascade on Dec. 15.

