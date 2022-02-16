RIGGINS — Garret Shepherd (19 points), Tyrus Swift (18) and Gabe Zavala (12) scored double-figures as the Salmon River basketball boys beat Meadows Valley 53-28 on Thursday night, Feb. 10. Tied after one quarter, SRHS took a 19-10 lead into halftime and turned it into a blowout with a 22-6 fourth quarter.

