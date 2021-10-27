RIGGINS — Tri-Valley beat the Salmon River football boys 40-16 last Friday night, Oct. 22, in the Savages’ season finale. SRHS finished 2-6 this fall, with boys basketball practice to begin Nov. 12, and with Salmon River’s season opener Nov. 30 against Nezperce. The first girls game is Nov. 13 at Clearwater Valley.

