TROY — With Jace Sams (12 points), Brady Cox (12), Luke Krogh (11) and Kavan Mercer (10) all scoring double-digits, the Kamiah boys swiped a 52-43 road win at Troy last Friday night, Feb. 12. With the win, KHS stood at 8-5 in the Whitepine League with one game remaining. That game was going to be Tuesday night, Feb. 16, at Prairie, but it was put off by winter weather and was still in the process of being rescheduled at press time. The Kubs would need a win and a combination of losses for Prairie and Genesee in order to move up the standings, in which KHS was fourth. If Kamiah finishes third or fourth, KHS would host an elimination game at 6 p.m. Feb. 22.

