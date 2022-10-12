POTLATCH — The lead group of varsity boys got sidetracked and lopped off about a half-mile of the course at the Potlatch Invitational Oct. 4. Their disqualification put the lead times from the race at the 18:55 with a Logos runner barely holding off a Potlatch runner for the top two places. Third to cross was Simeon Sanchez, a Grangeville runner in Prairie uniform this fall, with a time of 19 minutes, 27.84 seconds. Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op runner Dayton Mitzkis came in 10th with a 20:43.
CV/K co-op coach Jeff Loewen said top runner Wyatt Anderberg was excited to see his time in the 16s — before the bad news set in.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.