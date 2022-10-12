POTLATCH — The lead group of varsity boys got sidetracked and lopped off about a half-mile of the course at the Potlatch Invitational Oct. 4. Their disqualification put the lead times from the race at the 18:55 with a Logos runner barely holding off a Potlatch runner for the top two places. Third to cross was Simeon Sanchez, a Grangeville runner in Prairie uniform this fall, with a time of 19 minutes, 27.84 seconds. Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op runner Dayton Mitzkis came in 10th with a 20:43.

CV/K co-op coach Jeff Loewen said top runner Wyatt Anderberg was excited to see his time in the 16s — before the bad news set in.

