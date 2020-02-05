RIGGINS — The Salmon River boys overcame Orofino’s fast start to win 54-44. The win avenged an opening night loss Dec. 5 at Orofino.
“That feels really good, especially because they got the better of us earlier in the year,” coach Levi Tucker said. “Our team defense and rebounding won that game. We were outmatched physically and height-wise and athletically at every position, so it was about being in the right spot as a team.”
Salmon River outscored Orofino 9-0 during the last three minutes of the first quarter. They also took charges, including one by Eric Nelson with about a minute left in the first half.
SRHS led by 10, 20-10, on foul shots by Jimmy Tucker, who was clipped in the act of shooting a three with about 23 seconds left in the first quarter.
During the second quarter, Orofino closed within two, 22-20, on a second-chance basket by Reid Thomas. SRHS countered by scoring 10 of the next 12 points, including sets of three free throws by Tucker, the later of which came after Nelson stood to draw a charge from Orofino senior Jose Barajas.
“That was a huge momentum boost,” Tucker told the Free Press. “The charges we took got some of their better players in foul trouble, too.”
Salmon River pushed the lead to 14 points on a triple by Justin Whitten, who finished with 15 points. Tucker finished with 20.
“Some of our best players were shooting 50 percent on free throws, so that’s been a huge emphasis in the last few weeks,” Tucker said. “They came through and shot really well. We’re small and like to shoot the three, naturally, so I try to control that by telling them, ‘Get a touch in the paint and kick it out and it’s a green light for everybody.’ We want good step-in threes, not off-the-dribble attempts.”
The Long Pin Conference has revolved around scoring. Earlier in the week, SRHS scored 74 points in regulation and yet lost to Cascade by 20, 94-74. On Jan. 25, Cascade had lost to Garden Valley 100-75.
“Our guys are really just starting to jell now,” Tucker said. “Hopefully we’re peaking at the right time. ... In our league, we’re going to have to score 60, 70 points. So we need to get more shots, and make more.”
Coming — The Salmon River boys (5-11, 1-7 Long Pin Conference) are set to visit Horseshoe Bend at 6 p.m. MT Feb. 7 and to close out their regular season against Tri-Valley on Feb. 14.
