OROFINO — Prairie’s Cole Schlader (20 points) and Lane Schumacher (15) were too much for the Orofino boys, who took their first loss of the season, 60-46, on Dec. 15.
Prairie led 13-6 after one quarter and carried a 20-point lead to halftime, 32-12.
Orofino clawed back some of that deficit during the second half, but the Pirates limited their turnover count to just eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.