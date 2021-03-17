Grangeville’s Blake Schoo booked 15 consecutive outs in a near-perfect five-inning win over New Plymouth Saturday, March 13, and hit a grand slam as the Bulldogs run-ruled the Pilgrims 16-0 during the first game of a doubleheader, which was Grangeville’s fourth game in three days. The fifth game in the stretch was an 8-1 win behind Reece Wimer’s pitching.
“One-through-nine, this might be the best hitting lineup we have ever had,” GHS head coach Lee Nadiger said, “and without seeing one live pitch outside, they all really hit the ball well and had great at-bats. For pitching, Blake Schoo is yet to give up a hit and Reece Wimer has been fantastic pounding the strike zone. Tommy Reynolds threw a great game against Emmett, striking out eight. I can’t say enough good things about Tori Ebert behind the plate. He handles the pitchers very well and has called great games from behind the plate. The kid knows the game and works as hard as anyone. We are excited for this year, and these six seniors have worked extremely hard to get to this season and it showed our opening week.”
Schoo struck out 14 batters and Wimer fanned 12, as the two-hole hitters broke through against them both. During the first game, New Plymouth’s second man up reached on an error, then was picked off by Schoo, who faced the minimum.
The Bulldogs put the outcome beyond doubt early, rolling off an eight-run first punctuated by Schoo’s big blast.
During the second game, New Plymouth’s second man doubled, then scored on a subsequent single. Grangeville led that game 2-0 as Tori Ebert and Tom Reynolds got on, worked their way around, and scored on a two-run hit by Dane Lindsley. The 2-1 score held into the fourth, when a single by Miles Lefebvre and a double by Reynolds contributed to both scoring, as Reynolds drove in Lefebvre and Gannon Garman plated Reynolds.
Reynolds added a home run in the sixth, and Lindsley homered in the seventh.
