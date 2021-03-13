Grangeville's Blake Schoo booked 15 consecutive outs in a near-perfect five-inning win over New Plymouth Saturday, March 13, and hit a grand slam as the Bulldogs run-ruled the Pilgrims 16-0 during the first game of a double-header, which was Grangeville's fourth game in three days. The fifth game in the stretch was an 8-1 win behind Reece Wimer's pitching.
Schoo struck out 14 batters and Wimer fanned 12, as the two-hole hitters broke through against them both. During the first game, New Plymouth's second man up reached on an error, then was picked off by Schoo, who faced the minimum.
The Bulldogs put the outcome beyond doubt early, rolling off an eight-run first punctuated by Schoo's big blast.
During the second game, New Plymouth's second man doubled, then scored on a subsequent single. Grangeville led that game 2-0 as Tori Ebert and Tom Reynolds got on, worked their way around, and scored on a two-run hit by Dane Lindsley. The 2-1 score held into the fourth, when a single by Miles Lefebvre and a double by Reynolds contributed to both scoring, as Reynolds drove in Lefebvre and Gannon Garman plated Reynolds.
Reynolds added a home run in the sixth, and Lindsley homered in the seventh.
Next, Grangeville plays Prairie at 4 p.m. March 16 at the Clearwater Valley High School baseball field.
