The Camas Prairie Zephyrs improved to 12-8 on the season with a split against the LC Cubs last Saturday, July 6.
Blake Schoo and Tom Reynolds hit home runs for the Zephyrs, who won the opener 10-6 on the strength of 13 hits, but did not score until the fourth inning of the second game, which LC won 10-6 despite booking just five hits against a committee of Zephyrs pitchers.
Dean Johnson had four hits including three doubles on the day., Reynolds had four hits including a double and the home run, Tori Ebert and Hunter Schoo each had three hits, and Gannon Garman, Reece Wimer and Tyler Stephens had two hits apiece.
The Zephyrs’ pitchers issued 17 free bases — 14 walks and three hit batters — during the second game, according to the Lewiston Tribune. Defensively, the Zephyrs committed seven errors on the day.
The Zephyrs had been scheduled to play St. Maries on Monday night, July 8, but St. Maries forfeited for lack of players.
The Zephyrs scheduled a July 10-11 overnight visit to Coeur d’Alene to play a double-header with Sandpoint starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday and a doubleheader with Coeur d’Alene starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The squad has rescheduled to play at St. Maries July 13 due to a Melba forfeit, then July 14 at Moscow for the regular season finale.
