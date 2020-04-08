Schools across Idaho are organizing an event to show support for students, coaches, families, and especially for the class of 2020. Accordingly, Salmon River will be turning on the lights on the football field “as a beacon to show that we are thinking of our students and families in this difficult time,” SRHS activities director Paula Tucker told the Free Press Tuesday morning, April 8. “Eventually, we will come back together stronger and better than ever. We will hit the lights this Friday at 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 — for twenty minutes to honor the senior class.”
This event will be drive-by only. Salmon River is asking those who wish to participate to drive up to and around the field but please stay inside their vehicles.
Many schools in north central Idaho are participating. They include Prairie, Orofino, Timberline, Nezperce, Highland and Kamiah, Kamiah AD Leah York told the Free Press Tuesday.
[UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, April 8, Grangeville and Clearwater Valley high schools announced they will be participating. -ao]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.