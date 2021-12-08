GRANGEVILLE — Prairie and Grangeville schools raised a combined cash and canned goods total of nearly $14,000 as part of the annual Idaho County Shootout, which featured varsity boys and girls basketball games Friday night, Dec. 3. It doubled as the season opener for the Prairie boys, who prevailed 40-37 on a late three-pointer by Lee Forsmann, who squared up and sank the winning shot from the right wing corner off a pick-and-pop design.
The girls game also came down to the wire, with the teams separated by two points heading into the final minute. After Grangeville’s Camden Barger stepped in front of Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff to draw a charge — Wemhoff’s fifth and final foul — the Bulldogs held on to win 52-48.
“They just gritted through,” Grangeville head coach Michelle Barger said of her girls afterward. “We got into foul trouble. Some of our bigs got into foul trouble. That kind of hurt us. Madalyn Green and Adalei Lefebvre got into foul trouble. Talia Brown picked up two. Macy picked up two. So I had to play deeper than I normally do, but I think all the girls stepped up and played great. I mean, I just feel like with the rotation that I’ve got this year, I can put anybody in and they’re going to step up and play well. Bella Dame came in and made a good shot. Madalyn Green makes two crucial free throws, and Camden takes a huge charge to switch the game around at the end. That was all huge.”
The Pirates had trailed by 10 points, 16-6, early in the game, but had rallied ahead, 24-22, early in the third quarter when they were whistled for having six players on the court when the official handling the inbounds play handed the ball off for the throw-in. Barger made both free throws, tying the game.
“We never gave up and I don’t want to sound like a sore loser, but we didn’t lose that game,” Prairie head coach Lori Mader said. “The technical throttled us, and it was a bad call. It’s a five-point turnaround for us on a dead ball substitution. I don’t want to be sour grapes, but my kids played their hearts out, and they didn’t deserve to lose it.”
Grangeville’s shooters — led by Macy Smith, who canned two three-pointers — cracked Prairie’s zone defense during the fourth quarter, leveling the score at 45-all. Then Bailey Vanderwall’s fourth triple of the contest put GHS ahead 48-45.
Prairie cut it to two with a foul shot with 1:42 remaining, but after Wemhoff fouled out, GHS extended the lead to six to secure the girls game.
Vanderwall (16 points) and Smith (14) led Grangeville in scoring. Tara Schlader (23) and Josie Remacle (10) had double-digit point totals for Prairie.
The boys game saw fewer whistles and less scoring, as both teams played methodically during the fourth quarter. Grangeville led by two, 35-33, after a foul shot by Caleb Frei with about three minutes left in the game. Prairie tied it at 35-all with a pull-up jumper by Zach Rambo, then took the lead with less than a minute remaining on a jump shot off a high post move by Lane Schumacher. Grangeville tied it again with a post-up by Carter Mundt, but Forsmann had the dagger at the end.
“We only had 10 turnovers in the whole game,” Prairie head coach Shawn Wolter said afterward. “That was a goal that I set before the game, to keep it under 10. We played pretty well but gave up too many rebounds and gave up 18 offensive rebounds. So that gave Grangeville a whole bunch of second-chance points. But we all knew it was going to be a defensive battle...and the guys played pretty well on defense.”
Forsmann (14 points), Rambo (13) and Schumacher (10) paced Prairie. Lefebvre led GHS with 13.
