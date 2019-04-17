Prairie’s Spencer Schumacher was named small school male athlete of the year during the North Idaho Sports Awards banquet in Coeur d’Alene, the Lewiston Tribune reported April 14. The PHS boys basketball team – which Schumacher helped lead to the 1AD1 state title last month – was named 3A-1A boys team of the year.
Also recognized were Grangeville’s Chase Adkison (baseball) and Noah Kaschmitter (football) and Kamiah’s Peyton Whipple (wrestling).
